No letter sent by Imran Khan to PM or Army Chief: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has dismissed claims that PTI founder Imran Khan sent a letter to the prime minister or army chief.

Speaking to the media in Sharaqpur on Sunday, he highlighted Pakistan’s strong ties with Türkiye, calling the Turkish President’s visit economically significant due to key agreements being signed.

“The country is now on the right economic path, while PTI members are in disarray, forming small factions,” he remarked.

Addressing concerns about the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), he clarified that the law does not target newspapers or TV channels but aims to curb online abuse. He also noted that PECA was introduced during Imran Khan’s tenure.

Rana Tanveer reiterated the government’s willingness to engage in dialogue but accused the PTI founder of frequently taking U-turns and practicing divisive politics.