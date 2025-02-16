Sunday, February 16, 2025
No one can challenge the state: Bilawal Bhutto

Web Desk
4:27 PM | February 16, 2025
National

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed that the state’s authority will not be challenged.

Speaking informally to media representatives at the Munich Security Conference, he acknowledged Pakistan’s challenges but expressed confidence in overcoming them, citing past successes in countering terrorism.

"We have faced challenges before and successfully tackled terrorism. We will not allow anyone to challenge the state's authority," he asserted.

Bilawal also stressed the need for technological advancement and digital transformation, warning that Pakistan is not adequately preparing its youth for the IT-driven future.

"Like every Pakistani, I want the best for my country. However, we are not ready for the digital age, nor are we equipping our youth for this transformation," he added.

