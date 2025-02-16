Sunday, February 16, 2025
Overseas Pakistanis are asset of country: Mirza Ameen

Atrocities being faced by Kashmiris deplorable, says Raja Muhammad Siddique

M. FASEEH HASSAN
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Gujar khan  -  The overseas Pakistanis are an asset of country and their hearts beat with the pulse of Pakistan. The present government is committed to solve issues of expats and facilitate them or priority. The prime minister of Pakistan and the chief minister Punjab have been apprised about the problems of the overseas community during a special meetings in Lahore. This was expressed by Mirza Ameen of Glasgow, a prominent businessman while he was hosting a dinner for leaders of all political parties and social community in Gujar Khan. 

Raja Muhammad Siddique, AJK Minister for Industries and Commerce, during his address said that the Pakistan was the chief patron of protection of rights and freedom of Kashmir. The minister said that the atrocity being faced by Kashmiris in the hands of Indian authorities was deplorable and the world and human rights organisation must take notice of the oppression. The minister said that Pakistan was the second home of Kashmiries.   

Raja Tariq Kiani an ex-MPA and PTI leader from Gujar Khan in his address said that the society and institutions of Pakistan was divided horizontally and vertically and this was quite regrettable. Mr Kiani said that the forging of unity and harmony among all sections of society was indispensable. 

Raja Jawaid Ikhas, former MNA of PML-N, said that government was making all out efforts for revival of economy and uplift of masses. Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti PML-N MPA during his address said that the chief minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was translating vision of Nawaz Sharif into reality. 

Scholarships for students, tractors for farmers, soft loans for businessmen, homeless and unemployed and electric buses were some of the projects the CM was launching for the upgrading living standard of the middle and lower classes. 

Mirza Ameen also said that he would leave no stone unturned to attract remittances of foreign exchange by serving as a bridge with the overseas community. He also proposed that the top investors from expats should be given waiver in import of one luxury SUV for their personal use to run business in Pakistan.

