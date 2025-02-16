Pakistan dominate poomsae event at 7th Asian Taekwondo Open with 16 gold medals

LAHORE - Pakistan’s taekwondo athletes showcased a stellar performance in the Poomsae category of the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open, securing an impressive 16 gold medals and reaffirming the country’s growing stature in the sport. The national contingent put up a dominant display across the first two days of the championship, clinching eight gold medals on the opening day and replicating the feat on day two. Alongside their golden triumphs, Pakistani athletes also claimed seven silver and 14 bronze medals, further solidifying their place among the tournament’s top-performing nations.

With five days of action still to go, the focus now shifts to the Kyorugi (sparring) events, where Pakistani athletesaim to continue their remarkable run and add more silverware to its tally. The championship, featuring elite taekwondo athletes from across Asia, is set to conclude on February 20.

Pakistan’s athletes delivered flawless execution, precision, and synchronization, securing top podium finishes in multiple categories. The gold medalists (16 golds) include Free Style Mixed Team Over 17 – Naqvi, Sial, Abbas, Iqbal, Maryam, Free Style Pair Over 17 – Nailah, Hamza, Free Style Individual Over 17 (Male) – Hamza Ameer, Free Style Individual Over 17 (Female) – Naqvi Zymal. Team Under 30 Male – Qadeer, Waheed, Deedar, Team Over 30 Male – Ahmed, Hussain, Mumtaz,Team Over 30 Female – Nisa, Sabir, Bashir and Team Under 30 Female – Sheraz, Batool, Maryam.

Pakistan’s athletes put up strong performances across multiple categories, adding seven silver medals to their tally while the national squad’s depth and talent were further highlighted by their 14 bronze medals, underlining Pakistan’s rising status in Asian taekwondo.

With the Poomsae events concluded, all attention now turns to the Kyorugi (sparring) competitions, where Pakistan’s fighters will battle for more podium finishes. The national team, buoyed by its strong start, is determined to maintain its momentum and further strengthen its position on the international stage.