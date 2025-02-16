Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen economic ties

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen economic ties
Web Desk
12:20 PM | February 16, 2025
National

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their commitment to deepening economic cooperation and fostering a shared future of prosperity.

The commitment was emphasized during a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference in Alula, Saudi Arabia.

Both ministers discussed expanding bilateral trade, investment, and financial collaboration, recognizing the immense potential of their strategic partnership. They explored opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, and finance.

The meeting also underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and joint initiatives to facilitate investment flows and economic opportunities that would not only benefit both nations but also contribute to regional stability and growth.

Reaffirming their longstanding friendship, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pledged to enhance their economic ties, paving the way for stronger collaboration in the years ahead.

FIA foils human smuggling attempt under guise of Umrah

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025