Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen economic ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their commitment to deepening economic cooperation and fostering a shared future of prosperity.

The commitment was emphasized during a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference in Alula, Saudi Arabia.

Both ministers discussed expanding bilateral trade, investment, and financial collaboration, recognizing the immense potential of their strategic partnership. They explored opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, and finance.

The meeting also underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and joint initiatives to facilitate investment flows and economic opportunities that would not only benefit both nations but also contribute to regional stability and growth.

Reaffirming their longstanding friendship, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pledged to enhance their economic ties, paving the way for stronger collaboration in the years ahead.