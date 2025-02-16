Pakistan-US relations to be strengthened during President Trump’s tenure: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday in a meeting with Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker hoped that Pakistan-US relations would be further strengthen during President Donald Trump’s tenure. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest, and enhancing bilateral cooperation. The interior minister’s recent visit to the US was also discussed during the meeting, where he had “positive interactions” with members of the US Congress, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

In these meetings, detailed talks were held on formulating a joint strategy against terrorism and further strengthening bilateral relations, it added. On this occasion, Naqvi stated that terrorism was an international issue and the global community must work together to fight this menace. He further emphasized that Pakistan and the United States had longstanding and excellent relations that span over several decades. The interior minister said that US cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies was highly significant. Naqvi also invited Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker to attend the Jashn-e-Baharan (Spring Festival) in Islamabad.