Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The battle of Stalingrad is not just a turning point in history, but the fulcrum upon which the fate of humanity rests.” –Winston Churchill

Past in Perspective
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Battle of Stalingrad was a major turning point in World War II. The German Army, under Adolf Hitler, launched an offensive to capture the Soviet city of Stalingrad. The Soviet Union, led by Joseph Stalin, fiercely defended the city, leading to a grueling and protracted battle. Despite heavy casualties, the Soviet forces succeeded in encircling and defeating the German army. The Battle of Stalingrad was a significant turning point as it marked the first major German defeat and dealt a severe blow to Hitler’s military strategy. It also shifted the momentum of the war in favor of the Allies, leading to the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025