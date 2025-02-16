The Battle of Stalingrad was a major turning point in World War II. The German Army, under Adolf Hitler, launched an offensive to capture the Soviet city of Stalingrad. The Soviet Union, led by Joseph Stalin, fiercely defended the city, leading to a grueling and protracted battle. Despite heavy casualties, the Soviet forces succeeded in encircling and defeating the German army. The Battle of Stalingrad was a significant turning point as it marked the first major German defeat and dealt a severe blow to Hitler’s military strategy. It also shifted the momentum of the war in favor of the Allies, leading to the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.