PBIT chairman attends Dairy Asia Expo in Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf attended the prestigious Dairy Asia Expo in Lahore as the guest of honor alongside the governor of Punjab. The event, a landmark for the region’s agricultural and dairy industries, brought together key stakeholders, investors, and entrepreneurs to explore avenues of innovation and growth.

In his remarks, Ashraf emphasized the critical role of the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector in driving economic progress in Punjab. He expressed PBIT’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to both local and international investments in agriculture, dairy, and other vital industries.

“The SME sector is the backbone of Punjab’s economy. Through targeted initiatives and strategic partnerships, PBIT is actively working to strengthen this sector, enabling local businesses to thrive and attract global investors. Dairy and agriculture hold immense potential, and events like the Dairy Asia Expo provide a platform to showcase Punjab as a hub for sustainable investment and innovation,” said Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf.

During the event, the chairman engaged with key industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to discuss investment prospects and highlighted PBIT’s initiatives to simplify business processes and ensure investor confidence. The Dairy Asia Expo, recognized as a premier platform in South Asia, provided a unique opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas, showcase advancements, and build collaborations to uplift the agricultural economy. PBIT’s participation underscores its unwavering focus on driving growth in sectors that directly impact the lives of millions in Punjab.