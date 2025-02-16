PCDMA opposes trade bodies’ elections in 2025

KARACHI - Chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Salim Valimuhammad has expressed concern over the federal government’s decision to hold new trade body elections in 2025, calling the decision unfair. In a statement, PCDMA chairman pointed out that trade bodies have already undergone elections in September 2024, in accordance with the then-government’s directive for a two-year term. Therefore, holding elections again in 2025 would be unjust to the business community and would impose unnecessary and additional financial burdens. Salim Valimuhammad urged the federal government to reconsider its decision and allow trade associations to complete their two-year term, which is set to end in September 2026. He emphasized that consistency and continuity are crucial for the business community, enabling them to focus entirely on economic growth and development. The PCDMA chairman further stated that allowing the recently elected representatives to complete their tenure would enhance business stability and promote trade activities. He appealed to the government to seriously review the matter and reconsider its decision.