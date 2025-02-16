Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PIA moves closer to resuming direct flights to US

PIA moves closer to resuming direct flights to US
Web Desk
2:01 PM | February 16, 2025
National

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is making strides towards the revival of direct flights to the United States, with a crucial inspection by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scheduled for mid-March, sources revealed.

A five-member FAA delegation will visit Pakistan to assess aviation standards and determine whether the country qualifies for Category 1 status, a prerequisite for resuming direct flights to the US.

According to sources, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for flight resumption has already been signed, while Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is accelerating efforts to regain its Category 1 status, which was downgraded following a European and UK ban on Pakistani flights.

Direct flights between Pakistan and the US were suspended in 2017. Before the suspension, PIA operated six weekly flights, including four to New York and two to Chicago.

Meanwhile, PIA is also set to resume direct flights to the UK by the end of February, as announced by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif. The airline is further planning to expand operations to 19 European destinations, including Barcelona and Milan, and aims to launch flights to Canada as well.

Implementation of Kohat Peace Accord continues in Kurram

These developments are expected to enhance PIA’s value and operational capacity as it works towards revival and potential privatization.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025