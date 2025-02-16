PIA moves closer to resuming direct flights to US

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is making strides towards the revival of direct flights to the United States, with a crucial inspection by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scheduled for mid-March, sources revealed.

A five-member FAA delegation will visit Pakistan to assess aviation standards and determine whether the country qualifies for Category 1 status, a prerequisite for resuming direct flights to the US.

According to sources, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for flight resumption has already been signed, while Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is accelerating efforts to regain its Category 1 status, which was downgraded following a European and UK ban on Pakistani flights.

Direct flights between Pakistan and the US were suspended in 2017. Before the suspension, PIA operated six weekly flights, including four to New York and two to Chicago.

Meanwhile, PIA is also set to resume direct flights to the UK by the end of February, as announced by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif. The airline is further planning to expand operations to 19 European destinations, including Barcelona and Milan, and aims to launch flights to Canada as well.

These developments are expected to enhance PIA’s value and operational capacity as it works towards revival and potential privatization.