PJA concludes training course for district judiciary

LAHORE - The Punjab Judicial Academy successfully concluded a six-day training course on “Understanding the Concepts of Medico-Legal & Autopsy and Arms & Ammunition” for judges of the district judiciary on Saturday.

The closing session was presided over by the Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem. Notable attendees included Advisor and Director of Administration Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director of Programs Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director of Research Bushra Zaman, Director of Training Irum Ayaz, and Senior Instructors Mahmood Azam, Ayesha Khalid, and Muhammad Khalid Khan. Addressing the participants, Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the judiciary’s crucial role in upholding justice and interpreting the law impartially.

He stated, “Judges are the most responsible segment of society. They must uphold, interpret, and apply the law consistently and without bias. Only by fulfilling these responsibilities can they play a crucial role in protecting individual rights and restoring public trust in the legal system.”

Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem also highlighted the Punjab Judicial Academy’s commitment to providing modern and relevant training for judicial officers, in alignment with the vision of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

The six-day training program was attended by civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional session judges, equipping them with essential knowledge on medico-legal matters and arms-related cases to enhance their judicial proficiency.