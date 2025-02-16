‘Plant for Teacher’ campaign launched at Government Girls High School Vehari

VEHARI - Mian Muhammad Saqib Khurshid member of the Provincial Assembly Vehari inaugurated the “Plant for Teacher” campaign at the Government Girls High School in Eastern Colony, Vehari, by planting a tree. This initiative is part of the national tree-planting campaign, which aims to make Pakistan greener.¹ During the event, Mr Saqib Khurshid emphasized the importance of making Pakistan greener, stating that it’s everyone’s responsibility. He also highlighted the significance of planting trees in the name of teachers, as a tribute to their contributions. Principal Ezra Abdul Hayyee also spoke at the event, saying that the campaign is a step towards securing the country’s future and making Pakistan greener. Students also participated in the event by planting trees in the name of their teachers.