Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘Plant for Teacher’ campaign launched at Government Girls High School Vehari

‘Plant for Teacher’ campaign launched at Government Girls High School Vehari
Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

VEHARI  -  Mian Muhammad Saqib Khurshid member of the Provincial Assembly Vehari inaugurated the “Plant for Teacher” campaign at the Government Girls High School in Eastern Colony, Vehari, by planting a tree. This initiative is part of the national tree-planting campaign, which aims to make Pakistan greener.¹ During the event, Mr Saqib Khurshid emphasized the importance of making Pakistan greener, stating that it’s everyone’s responsibility. He also highlighted the significance of planting trees in the name of teachers, as a tribute to their contributions. Principal Ezra Abdul Hayyee also spoke at the event, saying that the campaign is a step towards securing the country’s future and making Pakistan greener. Students also participated in the event by planting trees in the name of their teachers.

Tags:

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025