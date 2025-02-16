Sunday, February 16, 2025
PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

Web Desk
4:31 PM | February 16, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Levies check post in Kalat, Balochistan.

In a statement, the Prime Minster also prayed for the high ranks of shaheed personnel and commiserated with the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to martyred personnel Ali Nawaz and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said the terrorists are the enemies of the development and progress of Balochistan province and reiterated that terrorists’ nefarious designs will not be allowed to succeed.

The Prime Minister said the Levies personnel has laid down his life for the defence of the country and entire nation salute the martyred personnel for sacrificing his life for the sake of peace in the country.

