Police arrest man for selling kites online

RAWALPINDI - The city police here on Saturday arrested a man for selling kites online and seized as many as 10,000 kites and thousands of rolls of kite string.

In a joint action by City Police Station and CIA, the law enforcers took into custody Zakar Khan for running a Facebook page selling online kites from Peshawar and supplying them in Rawalpindi and other cities. The police also arrested Jahanzeb Khan, the bus driver, who was bringing the kites to Rawalpindi.

Zakar Khan has allegedly been running the Facebook page with the name of ‘Peshawar Kites, Chemcial & Door’. He has been booking online orders from different cities and supplying kites and string to the potential buyers.

In a separate action, Pirwadhai police arrested two-men gang involved in motorcycle stealing and street crime. The police also recovered four stolen bikes and Rs8,200 in cash.

The arrested men are identified as Wajehul Hassan and Waqas Ahmed. The police said that they would collect all evidences against the arrested thieves and bring them to book.