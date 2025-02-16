Sunday, February 16, 2025
Police recover kidnapped man

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
Lahore

LAHORE  - The Punjab Police Rajanpur successfully carried out an operation to recover a man kidnapped by Kacha criminals. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Kacha criminals had abducted Muhammad Jamil Jheel a few days ago. A case was registered against the kidnappers at Bangla Acha police station on the complaint of Rajanpur police. Acting on intelligence-based information, the police successfully located the abductee. The criminals had been moving Jamil from one place to another when teams led by DSP Bangla Acha pursued them. Upon seeing the police, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire. In response, the police retaliated with heavy fire, forcing the kidnappers to flee, leaving the abductee behind.

DPO Rajanpur stated that search operations were underway in various areas to apprehend criminals involved in the kidnapping.

Staff Reporter

