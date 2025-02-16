Police should arrest culprits in Hindu robbery case: Nisar Khuhro

LARKANA - Pakistan People’s Party President Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro visited Trauma Emergency Center Larkana to inquire about the health of young Hindu Businessmen Sanjay Kumar and Ronoq Kumar on Saturday who were injured due to gunfire by robbers. Talking to APP, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro stated that the PPP stands with the Dewan community in every difficult time. He mentioned that the injured youth, Ronoq Kumar, has undergone surgery and is out of danger, while the other injured youth, Sanjay Kumar, has been transferred to Karachi via air ambulance on the orders of the PPP’s top leadership, for which they are praying. Khuhro further demanded that the responsible officials of the DIG Larkana and SSP Larkana be arrested, brought to justice, and given the strictest punishment to ensure justice for the injured. Minority Wing Sindh President MPA Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, President of the Minority Wing City District Larkana and Dr. Sudham Chand Ahuja, were present in the Truma Center with him.