PRAL taking significant step towards transforming tax collection in KP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Limited (PRAL) is taking a significant step towards transforming tax collection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Led by Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) Abid Naeem and Head of Commercial Projects Ms. Farheen Azhar, a PRAL delegation visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Saturday to discuss the implementation of a state-of-the-art automated tax system. The visit focused on streamlining tax processes and enhancing cooperation between taxpayers and tax authorities. During the meeting, the PRAL team provided an in-depth presentation on the new system, which is designed to make tax filing simpler, more transparent, and more efficient.

This innovative system will introduce full automation, including a dedicated back-office setup for tax collectors, ensuring seamless operations and increased efficiency. It will also incorporate advanced risk management tools to identify potential risks and mitigate fraud. A centralized dashboard will provide KPRA officials with real-time data analytics, empowering them with better insights for decision-making and improved oversight of tax collection.

KPRA officials welcomed PRAL’s initiative, recognizing the benefits of automation in improving efficiency and fostering greater trust between taxpayers and the revenue authority. They reaffirmed their commitment to adopting modern technological solutions that simplify tax administration and support economic growth. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward a more digital and transparent tax system. By leveraging technology, PRAL and KPRA are paving the way for a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable revenue collection framework—one that benefits both the government and its citizens.