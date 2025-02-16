In today’s era, pursuing an MBBS degree remains a dream for many students. However, due to limited seats in public institutions, many are forced to turn to private medical colleges, where fees are exorbitantly high—ranging from 22 to 30 lakh rupees per year. Over five years, this amounts to an astonishing 1.25 to 1.5 crore rupees, turning medical education into a highly profitable business.

Between 2011 and 2022, the number of doctors in Pakistan increased by 61%, yet more than 11,000 doctors remain jobless. Additionally, 35% of female doctors are unemployed. Students once pursued an MBBS degree to secure a stable career, but the rise of private colleges has drastically altered the landscape.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) must implement strict policies to regulate tuition fees and the proliferation of private medical colleges. Furthermore, sanctions should be imposed on institutions that violate these regulations. Without intervention, medical education will continue to be inaccessible to many aspiring students, and the healthcare system will suffer as a result.

AHSANULLAH BHANBHRO,

Khairpur Mirs.