PTI to launch full-fledged protest after Ramazan, says Faisal Chaudhry

PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry announced that the party will launch a full-fledged protest campaign after Ramazan, aiming to unite opposition forces in its political struggle.

Speaking on Dunya News’ program TONIGHT with Samar Abbas, Chaudhry revealed that PTI founder Imran Khan has directed the party to move forward with a political agenda rather than focusing on his legal battles or release from jail.

“Our direction is towards a political journey, and we will engage with opposition parties to address their concerns,” he said, specifically mentioning efforts to address Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reservations. He also stated that PTI plans to involve lawyers in its movement.

Commenting on international affairs, Chaudhry expressed hope that former U.S. President Donald Trump would maintain a neutral stance regarding Pakistan’s political developments.

Addressing recent internal rifts, he expressed regret over the altercation between PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen, saying it was unfortunate. Similarly, he dismissed the dispute between Salman Akram Raja and Sher Afzal as an internal party matter.