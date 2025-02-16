Punjab govt to launch hepatitis screening programme in 18 districts

Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the launch of a hepatitis screening program in 18 districts of the province during the first phase. The initiative aims to provide early detection and treatment for hepatitis patients across Punjab.

The minister shared this update while chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) alongside Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Saturday. The meeting also reviewed steps taken to organize a hepatitis program in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Professor Saeed Akhtar providing a briefing on the matter.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the hepatitis programme in Gilgit-Baltistan is set to begin on February 17, covering a population of 1.783 million. The federal government and the Aga Khan Trust are supporting the initiative, with children above 12 years of age being screened in the first phase. If a case is detected, a blood test will be conducted immediately for confirmation.

Regarding Punjab, the minister emphasized that the first phase of the hepatitis screening program will target 100 percent of the population in the selected 18 districts. He further mentioned that the federal government has committed Rs18 billion to Punjab for the programme’s implementation.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir affirmed that recommendations related to the program will soon be presented to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “Together, we will ensure the success of this program,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Dr Muhammad Waseem, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Saeed Akhtar, Dean of PKLI Professor Faisal Saud Dar, and other key officials. Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Nadia Saqib and her team participated via video link.

Punjab govt to launch free transplant programme

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that patients will receive completely free treatment and care under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for the Transplant Programme. This initiative aims to provide liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants without any financial burden on patients.

Chairing a meeting at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on Saturday, the minister highlighted the importance of the programme, stating that transplantation is not affordable for a middle-class family. The Punjab government has taken this step to support patients who require transplants but cannot afford the high costs.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for the Transplant Program, including expert suggestions, procedural rates, and key aspects of implementation. The minister also reviewed measures to ensure the transparency of the programme.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that patients undergoing kidney and liver transplants will be provided with free immunotherapy for one year after surgery. He further emphasized that the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Programme, the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for the Transplant Program, and the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme are flagship health projects of the Punjab government.

He also confirmed that various hospitals are being empanelled under this initiative to expand access to free treatment. Recommendations for the program are being finalized with all stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Chairman of the Board of Directors PKLI Professor Saeed Akhtar, Dean PKLI Professor Faisal Saud Dar, Hospital Director Dr Faisal Amir, the team from the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, and other senior officials.