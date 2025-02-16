Punjab has become agricultural powerhouse: COAS

Agricultural farm spanning 5000 acres will serve as a model for modern agri techniques.

LAHORE - Green Pakistan Initiative was launched in Cholistan to revolutionise agriculture and provide farmers with all agricultural facilities under one roof. This included inauguration of Green Mall and Service Company, Smart Agri Farm, and Agricultural Research and Facility Centre. Inauguration ceremonies of Green Agri Mall and Service Company, Smart Agri Farm, Agri Research and Facilitation Centre were held on Saturday at Kandai and Chapu, Cholistan.

According to an official handout issued on Saturday, the launch ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Musadik Malik and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The Green Agri Mall and Service Company will provide farmers with quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides on discounted rates at their doorsteps. Additionally, farmers will have access to agricultural machinery including drones on affordable rental terms. A state-of-the-art agricultural farm spanning five thousand acres will serve as a model for modern agricultural techniques, utilising advanced irrigation system and promoting water-efficient farming practices. The focus will be on reducing costs and increasing yields.

The Agricultural Research and Facility Centre will offer all necessary tools and facilities for agricultural research, including laboratory services such as soil testing. This centre will collaborate with agricultural institutions across the country, further advancing the agricultural sector’s knowledge base.

In her speech on the occasion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted that the launch of these projects marks the beginning of a new journey towards the development of Punjab’s farmers. She emphasized that agricultural progress is directly linked to farmers’ growth and the prosperity of Pakistan.

She said Green Pakistan is a revolution to promote modern agriculture.

In his address, Army Chief said Punjab has become Pakistan’s agricultural powerhouse. He said the leadership role of the Punjab province and its farmers in modern agriculture are commendable.

General Syed Asim Munir appreciated the efforts and successes made under the Punjab government’s Green Corporate project in a short time, describing them as encouraging and a harbinger of progress.

He said the army will continue to fully support the country’s economic development.

On this occasion, CM Maryam also handed over land allotment letters to next of kin of shuhada and war wounded families. She lauded the efforts of Green Pakistan Initiative towards introducing contemporary best practices in Pakistan’s agriculture Sector.

GPI to serve as milestone in development of agriculture: Kirmani

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said Saturday that under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) farmers will have access to all agricultural facilities, including seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and modern agricultural machinery, all under one roof.

He said this while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. He said that the Cholistan region, once a desert, would now be transformed into fertile land, where farmers would be provided with agricultural inputs at government-regulated prices, along with high-tech machinery on rent.

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir inaugurated the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) in Punjab (Cholistan). Under this initiative, Green Mall & Services Company, Smart Agriculture Farms and agricultural research facilities have been established, fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister.

A rental service for agricultural machinery would also be launched in every tehsil of Punjab, he added.

He said, “This mega program is a reflection of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision and will serve as a major milestone in the development of the agricultural sector.”

On behalf of the Punjab Chief Minister , Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said, “In less than a year, the Punjab government has been implementing 80 projects across various departments, most of which are nearing completion.” He credited the success of these initiatives to Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dynamic leadership.

Key agricultural projects include the Kisan Card, the Green Tractor Programme, the solarization of agricultural tube wells and the provision of super seeders to combat smog.

These projects aim to bring revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector and introduce modern technology to boost the national economy, yielding positive results, he said.

The provincial minister emphasized the importance of ensuring genetically resilient and climate-adaptive seeds, efficient irrigation systems and the use of modern agricultural machinery and said that these measures would increase per-acre crop yield and reduce losses.

He further said that to tackle food security challenges, there was an urgent need to introduce cooperative farming. For the first time in history, provincial, federal, and army institutions related to the agriculture sector are working together in a collaborative effort to achieve this goal, he maintained.

‘Punjab to become food basket’

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that in Punjab era of agriculture, industry and infrastructure was at its peak. In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz was taking practical and revolutionary measures in almost every sector.

She said that speedy work was ongoing to make Punjab a food basket province in a real sense.

Azma Bukhari further said that for first time Kissan Card Programme worth Rs.400 billion had been started for farmers while provision of green tractors, super seeders and provision of agricultural machinery on rent was ongoing successfully. She said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) was providing relief to people in all districts of Punjab without any discrimination. The minister said that under Ramazan Nigheban ration would be provided to deserving people at their doorsteps. She said that following initiatives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh was a good omen.

Azma said that Maryam Nawaz vision and policy were aimed at welfare and prosperity of common man.

Opposition should focus on solving problems of people instead of criticizing Maryam Nawaz, she added.