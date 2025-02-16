Punjab triumph in National U-20 Volleyball C’ship

LAHORE - The Allied Bank National U-20 Men’s Volleyball Championship 2025 continued to deliver electrifying action on its second day at the WAPDA Sports Complex, Lahore, as young athletes displayed their skill, resilience, and determination in a series of high-intensity matches. The highlight of the day was match between Punjab and AJK and after a tough battle, Punjab edged past AJK 3-2, with a scores of 25-23, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19, 18-16. The day kicked off with a dominant performance by Army, who overpowered Islamabad in straight sets, winning 25-15, 25-17, 25-18. WAPDA extended its winning streak, cruising past Gilgit-Baltistan with a commanding 3-0 victory, sealing the sets 25-16, 25-09, 25-17. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) delivered a clinical performance, dismantling Sindh with an emphatic 3-0 win, conceding just 30 points across three sets (25-11, 25-07, 25-12). Balochistan also showcased its prowess, securing a hard-fought victory against Gilgit-Baltistan in straight sets (25-20, 25-23, 25-15).