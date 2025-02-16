Sunday, February 16, 2025
RCB completes 70pc desilting of Khanpur Dam

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Saturday has completed 70 percent of the desilting of its portion of Khanpur Dam’s canal.

The annual cleaning process which was started on 10th February will be completed by 20th of this month. RCB shares 5Km of the canal which is 18Km long from the dam to Sangjani. The section plays an arterial water supply role to the twin cities.

Naseem Bishnu, Assistant Cantt Engineer RCB informed APP that as much as 60 people have been deployed by the RCB, along with the heavy machinery at the location near HIT Taxila. He further informed that the human and technical resources deployed at the site were doing their best to finish the project by the given deadline.

It is worth mentioning here that the irrigation departments from KPK and Punjab, WASA,CDA, PMO and HIT are partnering the project.

On the other side, the water supply management which was hampered due the cleaning process is also getting improved.

“We are managing the water supply with continuity, however in any emergency if arises or demand by the residents, RCB is providing water tankers”, said Naseem while highlighting the water shortage redressal system of the board.

Staff Reporter

