RDA seals 20 properties on Raja Sultan Road

Rawalpindi - On the directions of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, the Enforcement Squad has conducted a targeted operation against unauthorized commercial properties on Raja Sultan Road on Saturday.

During the operation, 20 properties including shops and plazas were sealed for illegal land use, violations of approved building plans, and regulations. The sealed properties include: Godam, Gani Clinic, Razzaq Autos, Masha Allah Kiyani Store, Shed, House Property, Rizwan Tailors, Awais Kiryana Store, Sabzi Shop, Wajhat Clinic, Shafiq Mato, Nafees Tant Services & Shezad Homeo, Property No. NW-40/22, Amarti Malha Store, Qoila Store, Ramez Bo, Maka General Store and Al-Abbas Medical Store.

According to an RDA spokesperson, the owners of the properties were found in violation of the approved building plans. Despite multiple notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to disregard regulations, violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The properties had been converted into illegal commercial establishments without the required approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Previously, notices had been sent to the owners of these properties regarding the illegal construction. In response to the ongoing violations, the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza has directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to implement stricter measures against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities.

The Building Control Wing has also been instructed to review and impose fees and charges for the approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, with a focus on regularizing all such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction.

The RDA remains committed to upholding the city’s planning and zoning laws to ensure orderly urban development.