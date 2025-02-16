Renowned Sindhi poet Akash Ansari die in house fire

HYDERABAD - Dr Aakash Ansari, a celebrated poet and writer, tragically lost his life on Saturday after a fire broke out in his home.

According to details, a fire erupted at the residence of Dr. Akash Ansari in Happy Homes area of Citizen Colony due to a short circuit that reduced all valuables into ashes. The Rescue team of 1122 reached at incident site and extinguished fire after hectic efforts however could not saved Dr. Akash Ansari while his son severely injured,

The Rescue team shifted the body of the deceased and injured to hospital. The news of his untimely death has left the literary community in shock and sorrow. Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, expressed deep condolences and grief over the tragic incident. In his statement, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said, “The loss of Dr. Akash Ansari is a heartbreaking event, as he held a significant position in the world of literature and poetry.”

The provincial minister also directed the police to thoroughly investigate the incident from all angles to determine the cause of the fire. Dr Akash Ansari was widely admired for his contributions to literature and poetry, leaving behind a rich legacy that will be remembered for years.