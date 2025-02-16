Screening of film Buhe Khule Rakhain at PU

LAHORE - Punjab University Department of History screened the film ‘Buhe Khule Rakhain’, which is an important and historical documentary that highlights the human aspects of the partition of Punjab. According to the audience, such academic and research projects help in better understanding the complex events of history, especially when they directly present the stories of those who were eyewitnesses of that time or whose families were affected by it. The questions and interest of the students show that more research and dialogue is needed on this topic. The hard work of LUMS Professor Ali Usman Qasmi and Dr Ilyas Chatha in creating the film is commendable, who highlighted the stories of partition through the film. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain said that he is grateful to the filmmakers for presenting the students with a film made on an excellent topic. He said that such academic activities give young researchers the opportunity to look at different angles of history and also highlight the importance of research methods like oral history.