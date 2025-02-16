SDMP to give Lahore a new look: LDA official

LAHORE - The Sustainable Development Model Pilot Project (SDMP) will give a new look to the provincial capital. LDA engineer Israr Saeed told APP that LDA will also carry out sustainable remodeling of Sabzazar Main Boulevard in the second phase. Construction and rehabilitation of Johar Town G-1 market will also be carried out under the integrated development plan, he said. Sustainable development of Thokar Niaz Baig Entry Point and Tollinton Market will also be carried out, he added. Israr Saeed said that development projects completion is underway in the areas which have been suffering from dilapidation, decay and neglect for long. On the directions of the Punjab CM, the beautification on the integrated development pilot project has been started, he said, adding that asphalt has been laid on the roads of B-3 Block and a better rainwater drainage system is also being built. He said internet and other wires are being placed underground. Solar lights are also being installed, as the area will be made beautiful and spacious, he added.