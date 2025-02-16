Senate passes bills to strengthen anti-human trafficking laws

ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of Parliament passed three bills on Friday to combat human traffickers and individuals who travel abroad for begging and to prevent illegal immigration.

The bills include the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The first piece of legislation is the Prevention of Smuggling of Immigrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The second legislation is the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The third piece of legislation encompasses an amendment to the Immigration Ordinance of 1979.

According to the new legislation, individuals convicted of these offenses will face major penalties along with three to ten years of imprisonment.

The bill passed, titled the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Act 2025, has added “organized beggary” to the list of crimes under the law.

In the bill, “organized beggary” is defined as the act of:

- Coercing, enticing, or misleading a person, either knowingly or through force, to solicit or receive alms, with or without fraudulent intent.

- Soliciting or receiving alms in public spaces under pretences, such as fortune-telling, performing tricks, selling items, or frequently knocking on vehicle windows, waiting at traffic signals or forcefully cleaning windshields.

- A person without visible means of subsistence, wandering or remaining in public places in a manner that suggests they are soliciting alms.

- A person who exposes a sore, wound, injury, deformity, or disease in an attempt to obtain alms.

As per this law, stringent penalties will be imposed on the individuals who will be proven to be involved in organizing begging activities in foreign countries.

Anyone who recruits or obtains another person for “organized beggary” will be punished with imprisonment for up to 7 years.