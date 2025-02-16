Sunday, February 16, 2025
Shameful Dowry Practice

February 16, 2025
Empower a girl with education and self-respect, not with gold. Marriage is a union of two hearts, not a transaction of wealth.

The dowry system, which originated under British rule, has unfortunately become more deeply entrenched in India and Pakistan than ever before. Though outlawed in India in 1961, the practice persists across the subcontinent, affecting countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Afghanistan.

The root causes of this issue include a lack of education and awareness. Many remain unaware of how harmful the dowry system is, forcing countless young women to remain unmarried. Family pressure, especially in rural areas, also plays a major role, as families refuse to marry their daughters to partners who lack financial resources. Additionally, the influence of media, through films and dramas that glorify dowry, further reinforces societal greed. Social and cultural norms in rural areas perpetuate this practice as a way to maintain status.

The consequences are dire: financial strain on the bride’s family, devaluation of women, domestic violence, stress, and social pressure. Many women remain unmarried simply because their families cannot afford dowries, leading to emotional and economic hardships.

The solution lies in stricter laws, greater awareness, and a societal shift away from treating marriage as a financial transaction. I urge the government to take firm action against this practice, ensuring that marriage remains a union based on love, not money. The dowry system has destroyed many lives—let’s end it for future generations.

SANA BALOCH,

Hub.

