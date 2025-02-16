Sindh govt announces public holiday on Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on February 19 in connection with the annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

All public and private offices will also remain closed on Wednesday.

Department of Services, General Administration & Coordination issued a notification, stating that the Sindh government has declared 19th February 2025 (Wednesday) as a public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of “Lal Shehbaz Qalander’s Urs”.

“All offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed”, it reads.

The Sindh High Court has also declared a public holiday on February 19. The SHC and its subordinate courts will be closed on Wednesday to observe the Lal Shehbaz Qalander’s Urs. The Urs is commencing from Monday and the ceremonies will continue for three days including the Dhamal, Qawwali and the recital of Sufi music.