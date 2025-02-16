Sindh Pink Games week 2025 concludes

KARACHI - The Sindh Pink Games, organized by the Sindh Government’s Sports Department across the province, including Karachi, concluded on Saturday with a vibrant closing ceremony.

The week-long Sindh Pink Games, held at the Sindh Youth Club, saw the participation of Special Guest Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, District Sports Officer East Ismail Shah, and other distinguished guests in large numbers. The games were held in 30 districts across Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions. Under the leadership of District East Officer Ismail Shah, trophies and certificates were awarded to the winning teams and 400 students. The students of PECHS College secured the first position by winning 5 trophies in table tennis, throwball, cricket, and badminton.

In the games held under the leadership of District Central Karachi Sports Officer Hajra Nawab, the women athletes of Kraidu College won the cricket final and claimed the trophy. Meanwhile, in the games led by District South Karachi Sports Officer Farid Ali, NGV School won the cricket and futsal trophies, and certificates were distributed among 300 female athletes. Additionally, in the Pink Games led by District Korangi Sports Officer Shakeel Ahmed, the girls of Saudabad Girls College won the futsal and table tennis trophies, while TMC School secured the final trophy and 5 gold medals. In District West Karachi, women won the cricket and futsal matches, claiming the general trophy for the finals.

District Sports Officer Sunny Pervez also organized the Sindh Pink Games in Gadap Town, Malir District, where over 300 female students participated and won trophies and gold medals in various games such as badminton, football, and throwball.

During the closing ceremony, Special Guest Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari distributed trophies and certificates among the winners and runners-up, stating that over 6,000 female athletes from across Sindh, including Karachi, participated enthusiastically. Competitions were held in sword fighting, throwball, cricket, badminton, boxing, table tennis, and other sports. He urged all female athletes to pressure the Sports Department to organize such events annually so that they can be held every year.

Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari mentioned that Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar’s vision is to promote maximum participation of girls in sports.

He emphasised that the closing ceremony does not mark the end of the games but rather the beginning. The Sindh Sports Department will organize the Sindh Pink Games every year, with the hope that children will bring pride to the country, especially Sindh, through sports. He also expressed gratitude to the parents for allowing their children to participate in the games.