Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Six devotees killed as trailer collides with van on way to Sehwan Sharif

Six devotees killed as trailer collides with van on way to Sehwan Sharif
Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -  As many as six devotees going to attend urs celebrations in Sehwan Sharif died on the spot and 10 others injured when a van collided with a trawler in Nawabshah on Saturday morning. The accident was occurred on Aamri Bridge near Qazi Ahmad as Sehwan-bound passenger van smashed against the trawler coming from the opposite side. The rescue personnel shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Taluka Hospital in Qazi Ahmad. It may be mentioned here that the Sindh government had announced a public holiday on February 19 in observance of the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department, the holiday will be observed on Wednesday, February 19, in celebration of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs. The notification stated that all government and semi-government offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed on the specified day.

CM Murad launches solar panel distribution program in Sukkur

Awais expresses condolences over Ranipur road accident

Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, on Saturday expressed his condolences over the tragic road accident near Ranipur, which resulted in the loss of precious lives. The accident occurred due to the reckless driving of a bus. Shah has directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. He emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, urging drivers to avoid speeding and prioritize human life.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025