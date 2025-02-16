Six devotees killed as trailer collides with van on way to Sehwan Sharif

NAWABSHAH - As many as six devotees going to attend urs celebrations in Sehwan Sharif died on the spot and 10 others injured when a van collided with a trawler in Nawabshah on Saturday morning. The accident was occurred on Aamri Bridge near Qazi Ahmad as Sehwan-bound passenger van smashed against the trawler coming from the opposite side. The rescue personnel shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Taluka Hospital in Qazi Ahmad. It may be mentioned here that the Sindh government had announced a public holiday on February 19 in observance of the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department, the holiday will be observed on Wednesday, February 19, in celebration of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs. The notification stated that all government and semi-government offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed on the specified day.

Awais expresses condolences over Ranipur road accident

Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, on Saturday expressed his condolences over the tragic road accident near Ranipur, which resulted in the loss of precious lives. The accident occurred due to the reckless driving of a bus. Shah has directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. He emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, urging drivers to avoid speeding and prioritize human life.