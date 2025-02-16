Sunday, February 16, 2025
Spring plantation campaign launched in Kohat

February 16, 2025
Peshawar  -  Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Moatism Billah Shah, on Saturday, inaugurated the spring plantation campaign. He planted a sapling of chirpine at his office. Deputy Commissioners of Kohat, Orakzai, and Divisional Forest Officer of Orakzai Division, Jan e Alam Khan, were also present.

In his brief address, the Commissioner said that extensive plantations were imperative to combat desertification and climate change. He emphasized that the preservation of canopy trees in cities was crucial to winning the fight against environmental challenges.

He said that great responsibilities rest on the media and local government representatives to mobilize the masses and farmers to achieve the targets set for the afforestation campaign.

DFO Jan-e-Alam Khan provided information about the arrangements for plants for the spring afforestation campaign, stating that sufficient plants were available in the Forest Department’s nurseries.

He added that farmers, students, officials from government departments, and other individuals were being involved to achieve the set target.

