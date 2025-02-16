The world shouldn’t be scared of China’s growth: Zardari

Islamabad - President Asif Ali Zardari said Saturday that Pakistan is keen to benefit from Chinese technological advancement for development in different sectors including agriculture and infrastructure. The president also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to China and said the world should not be scared of its rapid growth. In an interview with China Central Television, he said Pakistan wants to fully benefit from its geopgraphy and the development of China. He said relationship with China is Pakistan’s foremost priority.

The President said Pakistan wants to take benefit from Chinese technology in different fields, emphasizing that China can help us in the agriculture sector.

He said we are also working on special industrial parks for China in Pakistan.

The President said there is a need to further strengthen connectivity with China and development of sustainable communications and roads.

He said Pakistan is also increasing cooperation with China in space sciences.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization will play a significant role in development of the region. The president expressed satisfaction over the pace of connectivity and development under the umbrella of CPEC which is fast transforming the economic landscape of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan accords high priority to all-weather friendship with China as the latter has always been a steadfast friend and stood by Pakistan in difficult times.