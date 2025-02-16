True progress can only be achieved by empowering individuals with knowledge: Speakers

ISLAMABAD - Speakers on Saturday emphasized that true progress can only be achieved by empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources to shape their own futures.

Speaking at the 30th Anniversary of Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), one of Pakistan’s leading development organizations speakers called for increased efforts to provide learning opportunities to the country’s most underserved communities. They stressed that access to education and the right tools are essential for fostering long-term development and meaningful change.

Former Senator Javed Jabbar, Co-Founder & Chairperson, SPO said “SPO’s 30-year journey is a testament to the power of civic engagement and grassroots development. We have always believed that true progress comes from empowering people with the knowledge and tools to shape their own futures. Today’s event is not just a celebration of the past but a reaffirmation of our commitment to the future — one that is socially just, ecologically responsible, and rooted in participatory governance.”

The milestone event in Islamabad brought together key development leaders, partners, and changemakers who have played a pivotal role in shaping SPO’s journey. The celebration featured a documentary screening highlighting SPO’s three-decade journey, participated in discussion forums with development sector experts, and witnessed the presentation of the Resilience Awards to individuals demonstrating extraordinary commitment to climate action and social development.

Arifa Mazhar, Chief Executive of SPO, stated, “Being an implementing as well as a management organization, SPO has implemented several impactful projects. Beyond programme execution, SPO plays a crucial role in strategic oversight and planning, ensuring that all initiatives align with its broader mission and development goals.

With 423 successfully implemented projects, partnerships with over 106 funding organizations, and direct engagement with 4,000+ community-based organizations, SPO has positively impacted the lives of more than 20 million individuals, particularly women, children, ethnic and religious minorities, and differently-abled people.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, CEO, OGDCL said: “It is an honor to celebrate SPO’s 30-year journey of resilience and community-driven impact. At OGDCL, we believe in empowering communities through sustainable initiatives, and SPO’s dedication to social development aligns perfectly with our mission. Through collaborations like the ‘Saibaan’ project, we aim to create lasting change for those who need it most. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and supporting SPO in its mission for a more inclusive and sustainable Pakistan.”

Abdul Kabir Kazi, Former Managing Director, Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) said: “Education is the foundation of sustainable development, and SPO has played a crucial role in ensuring that learning opportunities reach the most underserved communities. Over the years, SPO has not only facilitated access to education but has also promoted a culture of inclusivity and empowerment. It has been a privilege to witness their unwavering commitment to social progress. I commend SPO for its extraordinary work and look forward to seeing its impact continue to grow.”

Other prominent speakers included Mr. Tariq Banuri Co-Founder and 1st Chairperson, SPO and Ms. Mahnaz Fareed Sheikh, Vice Chairperson BoD, SPO, and other partners and stakeholders.