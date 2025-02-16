This piece is a sequel to an earlier published piece, “A New Trump’s Era”. A much-delayed ceasefire, which came after ensuring the merciless genocide of hapless Palestinian civilians of all ages and genders, was announced a couple of days before the swearing-in of Mr Donald Trump as the 49th POTUS, who proclaimed to be a peacemaker rather than a warmonger. However, before the applause could even fade out, President Trump went ahead with the implementation of his announcements and the immediate signing off of a number of controversial bills, causing geopolitical, economic, and security tremors all over the globe. Canada, Mexico, Colombia, China, Panama, Ukraine, Iran, KSA, many other oil-rich Arab countries, and India are feeling the greatest heat in particular.

Trumpism is associated with the belief that the President is above the rule of law. It has been referred to as an American political variant of the far-right, national-populist, and neo-nationalist sentiment seen in multiple nations starting in the mid-to-late 2010s. “Trumpian” here means resembling or pertaining to the philosophy, rhetoric, and style of Donald Trump. While Mr Trump’s ultra-nationalistic approach is music to his American vote bank, others view it as a double-edged sword, especially regarding the tariff chess game, trade war, anti-immigration stance, pushing NATO to take the lead in the defence of Europe with a minimum 5% of GDP share by member countries, and, above all, his dream of physically annexing Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Greenland, and finally turning the absolutely decimated Gaza Belt in Palestine into a ‘Trumpian Villanova’—a move that smacks of his property tycoon’s business approach.

Most experts opine that, in an attempt to weaponise U.S. tariffs on America’s big trade partners against China, President Trump is basing bad economics on worse geopolitics. It could prove a costly prelude to a global downswing. On 1 February, President Trump imposed 25% tariffs and 10% duties on energy products from Canada and Mexico, and 10% tariffs on China. These three countries are America’s greatest trade partners, and the United States has a trade deficit with each. The Trump tariffs could cause Canada’s GDP to fall by as much as 3%, while Mexico’s could suffer a 2% drop, according to some estimates. A trade war between the U.S. and its two largest trading partners would also hit U.S. income, hurt employment, and increase inflation.

According to President Trump, the tariffs on Mexico and Canada were imposed because these countries had not halted migration and drug trafficking over U.S. borders. Although both countries rushed to pacify Trump’s border concerns, they only faced lingering demands. As Trump’s tariffs went into effect against China, Beijing announced a broad package of economic measures targeting the United States on 10 February, with more likely to follow.

In an attempt to expand and consolidate the USA’s sphere of influence from Mexico to Panama—and into Colombia—Trump hopes to use geopolitics to force these countries into a U.S.-controlled North American bloc to undermine China’s economic role in the Americas. Hence, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Panama and the Panamanian President’s decision to end a key development deal with China to avoid Trump’s threat to retake the Panama Canal. As for Trump’s anti-immigrant drive, after Colombia refused to accept two U.S. military aircraft carrying Colombian citizens deported from the U.S., Washington threatened tariffs and sanctions on Bogotá, forcing Colombia to agree to accept deportees—allowing Trump to claim victory. India is facing a similar dilemma, forcing Prime Minister Modi to rush to the U.S. to engage with the administration and President Trump.

Finally, a word about pulverised Gaza, destroyed by the Israel-U.S. joint venture, and Trump’s dream of converting it into “Trump’s Villanova” by expelling and relocating wretched Palestinians into Jordan and Egypt—an idea carefully refuted by the heads of both states, as well as by other Middle Eastern countries, including KSA. However, any let-up by belligerent Israel, which is leaping forward in pursuit of the Greater Israel dream with unwavering U.S. support, depends on a collective global response ensuring respect for international laws.

From within the U.S., Kentucky Senator Rand Paul strongly opposed the proposal. Senator Paul pointed out that the plan contradicted the American people’s vote for “America First.” Surprisingly, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also expressed scepticism about sending Americans to take over Gaza. Moreover, the threat posed by oil-rich Arab countries, including KSA and other BRICS nations, to conduct oil trade in currencies other than the U.S. dollar—such as the Chinese renminbi—may prompt a review of Trump’s overtures. U.S. “ownership” of Gaza, accompanied by the forcible relocation of Palestinians, could increase resentment and terror threats against the U.S.

Nevertheless, these tensions are not solely due to economic causes. Since tariffs no longer have effective economic rationales, they are now used selectively to protect certain domestic industries, advance foreign policy goals, or serve as negotiating leverage in trade talks. Since President Trump’s onslaught does not seem to have undergone thorough scrutiny by the establishment, only time will tell how his administration will find middle ground after the unprecedented political, diplomatic, economic, and security challenges posed by the barrage of salvos fired in haste by their president.

An unprecedented outreach by the IMF in Pakistan, including its meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, may be taken as a significant indicator. Finally, America’s lingering strategic interests in Eurasia are likely to bring Iran and Afghanistan under renewed focus, with increased pressure on Pakistan under the pretext of IS-K. So tighten your seatbelts!

Saleem Qamar Butt

The writer is a retired senior army officer with experience in international relations, military diplomacy and analysis of geo-political and strategic security issues.