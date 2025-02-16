Ukrainians mark Valentine’s Day with tears

LVIV - All Natalia has for Valentine’s Day is the grave of her husband, Vassyl, a Ukrainian soldier killed at the front and now buried in the western city of Lviv. That and a purple book of poems she clutches tightly in her hands. “I gave this book to him as a wedding anniversary present. A month later, he was gone,” Natalia said through her tears as she gazed at the tombstone. Natalia and Vassyl spent 21 years of their lives together. They had three children, the youngest of whom was just six. Vassyl was a writer, a lover of literature. As he did not have time to enjoy her latest present, Natalia brought it with her to the cemetery, “to read it to him”. Swaddled in a black puffer jacket, her eyes red with emotion, Natalia recited “So no one has loved,” a poem she had learned by heart. Between the pages of the poetry book she had slipped the dried petals of a yellow rose, the same colour as the roses on Vassyl’s grave. Natalia was not the only soldier’s widow at the cemetery in western Ukraine on Friday, where the tombstones were decorated with red heart-shaped balloons, cuddly toys and the yellow and blue national flag. Maria lost her husband, Andrey, on Christmas Eve last year. They had never celebrated Valentine’s Day, she said, calling it “just a marketing ploy”. “But I don’t know. Today I wanted to come,” she said. “It’s all very painful. And unfair, really,” she added. “Instead of having a good, beautiful life, like we had before this war, now you only have a grave in the cemetery and that’s it.” Another widow, also called Natalia, was busy pinning a little heart to the flowers on the grave of her spouse, who was killed when a drone hit his car.