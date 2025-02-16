Workshop on career counselling held at Women University

MULTAN - The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Women University Multan organized a workshop on “Career Counselling” for final-semester students of all programs. According to the university spokesperson, the workshop’s chief guest was Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha. Addressing the participants, she emphasized that Pakistan’s education sector still lags behind many countries. She pointed out that most parents in Pakistan do not involve their children in career-related decisions, nor do they seek guidance on selecting the most suitable field for them. Instead, there is a prevailing mindset that every child must become a doctor, engineer, or an accountant, without assessing their aptitude or interest. As a result, many students choose professions based on external influences and later face dissatisfaction in their careers, she added. She stressed the importance of making well-informed decisions regarding subject and career selection during the course of education. She noted that many developed countries have structured career counselling systems with professional career advisors to guide students toward the best career paths based on their interests and skills. However, such a system is largely absent in Pakistan.

To bridge this gap, Women University Multan has initiated career counselling workshops to guide students in making informed career choices. The sessions have yielded positive results, helping students explore opportunities that align with their aspirations. Saad Masood, the resource person for the workshop, provided insights on career growth, goal setting, and professional development. Students from various departments actively participated in the session. The event was also attended by Dr. Malika Rani, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, and Deputy Director Mehr Sajid Pervaiz.