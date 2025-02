KARACHI - A speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing a youth and a child in North Nazimabad. The accident took place in the Nusrat Bhutto colony, where a Hiace vehicle ran over the motorcycle, killing both riders instantly. The victims have been identified as 12-year-old Atif and 25-year-old Usman. The driver of the Hiace fled the scene, and the police impounded the vehicle before launching an investigation into the accident.