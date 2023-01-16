Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party has obtained a clear majority in all nine districts of Hyderabad division in the second phase of local bodies’ elections.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PPP is also leading in Karachi.

Our Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that Pakistan Peoples Party have achieved majority in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal while it is also leading in Karachi with winning majority in union councils in Malir, Lyari, Maripur and other areas of the city.

In Sadar town of Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has obtained majority.