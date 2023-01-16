Share:

WAH CANTT - Three persons including two teenaged girls were abducted in three different incidents in the limits of Taxila Police station on Sunday, police sources told APP. According to police sources, Saddam Hussain has reported to police that his 19-year-old sister was abducted when she was alone at her house. Jallal Hussain Shah has reported to police that his 18-year-old sister was going to the local market when she was going to the local market. Moreover, Fared Ullah has reported to the police that he along with his nephew Zakir Ullah was present at his house when eight persons equipped with different weapons entered his house while scaling the wall and on gunpoint abducted him. Taxila police registered three different abduction cases and launched further investigations.