Share:

LAHORE - The City Traffic Police (CTP) provided licences and related facilities to more than five lakh people during the year 2022. In the year 2022, more than three lakh people were provided learner permits, said Chief Traffic Officer Dr Asad Malhi, here on Sunday. The CTO told APP that 108,718 people got renewed their driving licences while 32,132 availed new driving licences during the outgoing year. More than 32,000 citizens, who appeared in driving tests for licences, could not pass, the CTO said and added that new international driving licences were issued to 13,726 citizens. The CTO said that duplicate licences were issued to 3,616 citizens after they lost their document, adding that cases were registered against 18 touts, who were involved in looting people in the name of driving licence.