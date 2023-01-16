Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Akhlaq’s sensational batting steered Apollo Club to a 15- run win over Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament match here at Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on bright sunny Sunday. Apollo Club posted a huge total of 195-4 in 20 overs. Both the openers Muhammad Akhlaq and Hashim Ibrahim scored 44 runs for the firstwicket partnership. Hashim could score 16 runs but then Akhlaq with Rehan Nadeem stitched superb 94-run second-wicket partnership. Akhlaq couldn’t complete his century and lost his wicket at 83. He played 44 balls and hit 5 fours and 7 sixes. Reyan Nadeem slammed 43 off 40 balls that included 1 four and 3 sixes while Abyaz Rizvi cracked 18-ball 35 with the help of 1 four and 3 sixes. For Valencia Gymkhana, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Ishfaq, M Abbas and Ismael Muhammad got one wicket apiece. Valencia Gymkhana though started their chase in style but they failed to finish well, thus losing the match by 15 runs. Test batter Abid Ali played a scintillating knock of 47 off 31, hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes while Farhan Yousaf scored 36, Azhar Ali 21 and Hassan Hameed 17. M Rameez picked 3 for 46 while Umair Butt, Asad Rafiq and Nisar Ahmad claimed two wickets each. Today (Monday), three matches will be played. Model Town Whites will play against Shah Kamal Cricket Club at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Model Town Club will compete against City Gymkhana while Ludhiana Gymkhana will vie against Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club. The tournament, which is a regular annual event, aims at reviving and promoting cricket at club level.