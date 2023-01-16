Share:

LARKANA - More than 306,950 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be vaccinated with Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the Seven-day National polio campaign starting from January 16, 2023 to January 25, 2023 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio. This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah here on Sunday evening. He said the children up to five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the three days campaign. he said 885 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas and flood/rain-affected areas of the district to accomplish the task. he further said three roaming polio teams have also been constituted in larkana city to cover children during four days campaign. DHO Larkana said thirty transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway stations, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 07-day anti-polio campaign. he exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.