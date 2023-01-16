Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) is working on the master planning of coastal line of the province in order to determine future feasibility of compressive development and preservation of natural ecosystem. The Balochistan government was making serious efforts to frame the master plan of the coastal belt soon as the province possessed plethora of tourist attractions along the 750 kilometer long coastal belt, sources in the Balochistan government told APP on Sunday. The construction work on the eco-tourism resorts, beach parks, floating jetties and rest area was in full swing with allied facilities in the coastal areas of Balochistan to cater the needs of local and foreign tourists visiting its beautiful coastal lines. The construction work on the establishment of tourist resorts in Kund Malir, Gadani, Aurmara, Jiwani, Gwadar and Kalmat was in the final stages as 90 percent development work had been done. The government is working to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and travelers in order to boost blue economy, the source said. In a bid to unlock the potential of tourism sectors of Balochistan, the government had decided to preserve marine resources and coastal eco-system to combat coastal erosion with plantation of coastal plants.