MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education chairman Barkat Ali Haidery has suspended president of All Pakistan Clerks Association’s BISE unit on charges of ‘corruption, misconduct, forgery and indiscipline’.

The association is running a protest campaign against the chairman and acting secretary of the board, who face a number of inquiries against them being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Mirpurkhas and Karachi, on the association leaders’ complaints. The APCA leader Nadeem Ahmed Khan was posted as office superintendent (BS-17) in the board’s examination wing. According to the suspension order the chairman not only suspended but also placed him in surplus pool with a direction to report to the universities and boards department in Karachi, said sources.

Sources said that when Mr Khan tried to enter the board premises in the morning through the main gate he was stopped by security staff who told him the chairman had imposed ban on his entry into the board premises.

The association leaders and office bearers told local journalists that the chairman and the acting secretary Anisuddin Siddique were hand in glove with each other and both were allegedly involved in gross corruption.