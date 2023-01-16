Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Sunday that anti-polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams would be provided complete security. The first seven-day special polio eradication campaign of the current year would start from today (Monday). More than 1,200 police officers and officials have been deployed for security of 6,360 polio workers, he added. The CCPO said that anti-polio teams in 169 union councils of the city had been provided comprehensive security. According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Police, security cover had been provided to the polio workers in 37 union councils of the City Division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town and 40 union councils of the Cantt Division. The CCPO Lahore said 498 motorcycles, 83 vehicles of the police stations had been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas. The CCPO said ‘Polio Emergency Desks’ had been set up in all police divisional offices for quick response and awareness in any emergency situation.