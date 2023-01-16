Share:

ISLAMABAD - chief Election commissioner (cEc) sikandar sultan Raja on sunday congratulated law enforcement agencies (LAEs), all the departments concerned for holding impartial, peaceful and transparent local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad. He lauded the departments including the provincial government of sindh, law enforcement agencies including sindh Police, sindh Rangers, Frontier constabulary, Pakistan Army and the Federal Ministry of interior for working round the clock for the successful conduct of the LB elections. He lauded the services of the secretary Election commission, special secretary of the Election commission, Provincial Election commissioner, chief secretary sindh, inspector general sindh Police and staff of the Election commission for conducting the elections in an efficient manner. The chief Election commissioner (cEc) said the holding of Lg elections would prove a good omen for democracy