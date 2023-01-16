Share:

CHANGSHA - Central China’s Hunan province has set a GDP growth target of about 6.5 percent for 2023, Mao Weiming, governor of the province, said Saturday. The province has set a 2023 industrial output growth target of 7.5 percent, and fixed asset investment is expected to grow by over 7 percent, Mao said when delivering a government work report at the annual session of the provincial people’s congress. Hunan’s GDP is estimated to have neared 5 trillion yuan (about 743 billion US dollars) in 2022, and its total volume of imports and exports is expected to have increased by 20 percent to exceed 100 billion US dollars