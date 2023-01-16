Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated Pakistan’s first Khatamun Nabiyeen(SAW) University and laid the foundation stone of Jamia Masjid Khatamun Nabiyeen (SAW) in Lahore on Sunday. Talking to the media, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly would also be dissolved day after tomorrow and now only general elections would take place. He said that due to the special blessings of Allah Almighty bestowed on him, he wholeheartedly performed his duties to serve the religion and did work of four years in mere four months. A visible positive change was seen in every sector and department, he said and added that the common people were overjoyed with the establishment of new districts and divisions. He informed that Talagang district had been kept with Rawalpindi and had not been added with Mianwali.